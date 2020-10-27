The owner of a Lichfield business has been given a £1,000 fine after the local authority said COVID-19 rules had not been followed.

Sweeney Todd Gents Barbers in Lichfield. Picture: Google Streetview

Lichfield District Council said Sweeney Todd Gents Barbers on Tamworth Street had been given the fixed penalty notice after a joint inspection with police.

Cllr Angela Lax, cabinet member responsible for regulatory services, said it was important that companies kept staff and customers safe.

“While we aim to be supportive and help local businesses to thrive, it is imperative they all follow the health and safety guidance to prevent the possibility of a local outbreak. “Our joint inspections with the police are about trying to support our local businesses by highlighting any issues that could put themselves and their customers at risk. “We only look to use enforcement measures where businesses have not acted on our instructions. “If any local business is in any doubt about what is required of them, our officers are available to help.” Cllr Angela Lax, Lichfield District Council

The council confirmed the business still has the right to appeal against the fixed penalty notice.