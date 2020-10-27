Don’t miss out!
Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.
A project helping older people avoid becoming isolated during the coronavirus pandemic has been boosted by more than £2,800 of funding.
The MHA Communities Lichfield District Live at Home group was awarded the money by Central England Co-op’s Community Dividend Fund.
Caroline Bruno, the organisation’s live at home scheme manager, said the funding would support a number of initiatives.
“The money will help support at risk older people to remain safe and shielded during the COVID-19 pandemic by paying for resources and expenses associated with providing practical support such as shopping, deliveries and emergency food parcels.
“We will also be providing a number of other services which focus on reducing social isolation and helping older people remain engaged including activity packs, online groups and activities and a Book, DVD and Jigsaw loan service.”Caroline Bruno
Jim Watts, Central England Co-op’s society secretary, said:
“In response to the current crisis, we made some changes to our Community Dividend Fund scheme to provide immediate financial support for local good causes, community groups and charities who are responding to some of the most worrying impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Community Dividend Fund grants showcase how by being a member and shopping at your local Central England Co-op store allows us as a society to continue to invest and fund vital projects in the area – especially during uncertain times like these.
“We are delighted to have been able to support amazing causes and help them make a difference in our communities.”Jim Watts
Protect our independence - donate now
Our non-for-profit, independent community journalism is produced by volunteers and survives thanks to your regular contributions.
This is more good news for tone of the established and superbly organised voluntary groups in Lichfield. It shows the importance of such groups and also recognises how well they operate, so often unseen and without any big fanfare or hullabaloo, and how deserving they are of the funding.
Leave a comment