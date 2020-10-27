A project helping older people avoid becoming isolated during the coronavirus pandemic has been boosted by more than £2,800 of funding.

The MHA Communities Lichfield District Live at Home group was awarded the money by Central England Co-op’s Community Dividend Fund.

Caroline Bruno, the organisation’s live at home scheme manager, said the funding would support a number of initiatives.

“The money will help support at risk older people to remain safe and shielded during the COVID-19 pandemic by paying for resources and expenses associated with providing practical support such as shopping, deliveries and emergency food parcels. “We will also be providing a number of other services which focus on reducing social isolation and helping older people remain engaged including activity packs, online groups and activities and a Book, DVD and Jigsaw loan service.” Caroline Bruno

Jim Watts, Central England Co-op’s society secretary, said: