Police are appealing for information after a burglary at a house in Lichfield.
Cash was taken during the raid, which took place on Birchwood Road between 23rd and 27th October.
PCSO Andrea Horsnall said:
“The offenders pulled the lock out from within the UPVC front door to gain access to the property.
“An untidy search was made of the whole house and a sum on money was stolen.
“It is possible that the offenders were trying to locate the keys to an Audi A5 that was parked on the driveway at the front of the property.”PCSO Andrea Horsnall
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident 305 of 27/10/20.
