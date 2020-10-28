Chasetown FC returned from Ilkeston Town empty-handed despite leading the game and seeing the hosts reduced to ten men.

Visiting keeper Curtis Pond was the busier of the two goalkeepers in the opening quarter of the game, and was called into action on a number of occasions as the home side tried to exert some authority on the game.

The Scholars gradually got more territorial advantage and were starting to trouble the home side.

And just after the half hour, it was Chasetown who took the lead when a deep cross from Alex Melbourne was bulleted home by the head of Connor Haddaway.

It took Ilkeston just three minutes to level though when Alex Troke lobbed Pond to equalise.

The hosts were reduced to ten men on the hour when a late and high challenge from James Reid caught goalscorer Haddaway and the Robins player saw straight red.

Ironically, Chasetown went behind then they themselves were temporarily down to ten men. Kris Taylor was off receiving treatment for a blood injury and Joe Maguire netted from close range to put Ilkeston ahead.

The Scholars kept pushing for the equaliser. The closest they came was a cross from the right that found Liam Kirton, who chose to attempt a volley rather than a header and the chance was missed.