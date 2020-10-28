The Pokemon folder of cards that sold at auction in Lichfield

An extensive collection of early Pokemon cards has sold for £6,600 at auction in Lichfield.

Housed in an original branded folder, the items went under the hammer at Richard Winterton Auctioneers.

The collection included a complete base bet, base set 2, fossil set, jungle set and teen rocket set including the rare ‘secret’ Dark Raichu card.

Another lot in the auction featured a collection of more than 500 cards, which went for £440.

It comes after a complete first edition Pokemon base set sold at auction in Lichfield for £25,000 in July.