Don’t miss out!

Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to share your email address with us and Mailchimp. Privacy policy.

The Pokemon folder of cards that sold at auction in Lichfield

An extensive collection of early Pokemon cards has sold for £6,600 at auction in Lichfield.

Housed in an original branded folder, the items went under the hammer at Richard Winterton Auctioneers.

The collection included a complete base bet, base set 2, fossil set, jungle set and teen rocket set including the rare ‘secret’ Dark Raichu card.

Another lot in the auction featured a collection of more than 500 cards, which went for £440.

It comes after a complete first edition Pokemon base set sold at auction in Lichfield for £25,000 in July.

Protect our independence - donate now

Our non-for-profit, independent community journalism is produced by volunteers and survives thanks to your regular contributions.

£
£
£

Your contribution is appreciated.

Ross

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *