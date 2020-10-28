Don’t miss out!
People have been urged to observe new coronavirus restrictions when they are introduced across Lichfield and Burntwood.
Staffordshire County Council has confirmed that the region would be going into Tier 2 of the national COVID-19 measures.
Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said it was important people played their part in tackling coronavirus.
“I’ve highlighted previously the need for our community to work together in the fight against the spread of COVID-19, the importance of sticking to the rules, and of remembering the basic advice around washing your hands, covering your face and keeping space between you and others.
“I still believe that together we can successfully tackle the spread of the virus across our district.
“Lichfield District Council will continue to work alongside Staffordshire County Council and our partners to support the local community in understanding the new restrictions and dealing with the impact of COVID-19 on lives and livelihoods.
“We are particularly keen to support local businesses dealing with changes to how they can operate as trading rules are updated.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
