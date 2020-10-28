People from Fradley’s history are to have roads named after them on a new housing estate.

Lichfield District Council is now looking for relatives of the individuals in order to gain their consent to use the names.

The names hoping to be used include:

Humphrey Gilbert – owned Old Hall Farm until 1672.

William Goring – owned Old Hall Farm from 1672–1710.

William, Robert and Joseph Smith – tenant farmers of Old Hall Farm from 1825-1832.

Miss Lea, the first headteacher of St Stephen’s Primary School

Individuals that farmed the village in the 1960s including Joseph Green (died – 27/01/68), William TA Elson (died 15/01/72), Joseph Oakden (died – 20/12/79), Thomas Mansell (died – 04/11/98), Reginald Woolley (died 2006), John Woolley (died 2012).

The proposed new street names will be Goring Drive, Oakden Crescent, Elson Road, Woolley Drive, Gilbert Close, Green Walk, Lea Close, Mansell Avenue and Smith Close

Cllr Andrew Smith, cabinet member for innovation, commercialisation and corporate services at Lichfield District Council, said:

“We are delighted to be able to link Fradley’s past to its future development by naming roads after individuals connected with the village’s history. “As part of the street naming process we need to give relatives the opportunity to tell us if they would rather the names are not used.” Cllr Andrew Smith, Staffordshire County Council

Relatives can contact Katie Badger by calling 01543 308763 or emailing addresses@lichfielddc.gov.uk by 5pm on 9th November.