A Lichfield coffee shop is offering people the chance to support families in need through a new scheme.

The pay it forward initiative was launched yesterday (27th October) by The Hub Coffee Shop.

The Hub Coffee Shop

It allows customers to pay for a hot drink or a packed lunch for a child, with the donations then delivered to Lichfield Foodbank in the form of a voucher which can redeemed by family’s who receive them at the coffee shop.

The Hub’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“Community is at the heart of The Hub and it’s important to try and reflect what our community needs. “We know from talking to the Lichfield Foodbank that the demand has increased and we wanted to do more. “We know people in Lichfield have a generous and compassionate spirit and we are pleased that we have been able to establish a link between people who access our venue and Lichfield Foodbank.” Anthony Evans

A spokesperson for Lichfield Foodbank said: