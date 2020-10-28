Plans have been submitted for a new primary school in Fradley.

Land off Halifax Avenue has been earmarked for the new facility as part of a new housing development.

Part of the site proposed for the new primary school

The proposals say the aim is for the school to be constructed by 2022.

“The team has looked carefully at the existing schools in the locality of the housing site and has determined that there is a requirement for the provision of a one form of entry – 210 pupil place plus 26 place nursery – primary school in the area, to cater for the initial phases of the residential development. “An extension is included as part of this application to convert the primary school to 420 pupil places plus 26 place nursery, which will cater for the full roll out of the housing proposed. “This provision is covered by the Section 106 Agreement and the Local Education Authority has commissioned delivery of the school with Entrust Property Services for completion for September 2022 opening of the school.” Planning statement

The location of school would be on part of the former Fradley aerodrome site.

“A stretch of the existing runway still remains on the site with a couple of associated buildings on the another part of the development to the north. “The developers are currently using the old runway for storage of site materials. The existing runway is to be cleared prior to works commencing on the school site.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.