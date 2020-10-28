An artist from Stonall has teamed up with a charity to create a series of pictures of fundraisers and people living with heart conditions.

Gemma Jones

Gemma Jones volunteered to work with the British Heart Foundation after being inspired by some of the stories of patients shared on the charity’s social media accounts.

Gemma’s picture of Joan Willett

The 30-year-old drew her first portrait of 104-year-old fundraiser Joan Willett, who has raised more than £62,000 for the charity with a daily hill walk during lockdown, and gifted it to the pensioner.

The charity then began work with Gemma on the Virtual Heart Heroes Awards, which honours people living with heart and circulatory disease, fundraisers and life-saving CPR heroes.

Each winner was generously gifted their portrait by Gemma to mark their achievement.

“I’m not formally trained as an artist – I did art at A Level – but have always had a passion and my goal is to become a full-time professional artist. “I love drawing people who have got a story to tell and trying to portray their character through my art. “I was delighted to be asked by the charity to draw portraits of the winners of the Virtual Heart Heroes Awards who each have remarkable and inspiring stories. “It was a wonderful to see them tell their stories on the night and to see my work showcased”. Gemma Jones

Among those Gemma drew were:

Sophia, a four-year-old born with 11 complex heart conditions who survived against the odds.

Heart transplant survivor Kieran who spent two three years walking the 5,000 mile coast of the UK to raise money for heart research.

Two-year-old Florence who was born with a rare heart condition.

People can view Gemma’s work via her website.