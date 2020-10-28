Parents in Lichfield and Burntwood are being reminded to apply for secondary school places before the deadline.

Families have until 31st October to apply for September 2021 starts.

Cllr Jonathan Price, cabinet member for education, said parents needed to make selections in order to be allocated places at their preferred schools.

“We have experienced an increased demand for secondary school places over the years, which has been dealt with by a comprehensive programme of expanding existing schools and building new ones. “Last year 92% of parents in Staffordshire were allocated their first preference school, with 95% allocated one of their top three schools, and we will continue to plan for more school places in the future. “Even so, I would urge the parents who haven’t applied for a place yet to do so through Staffordshire County Council’s website before the closing date, to give them the best chance of being allocated one of their top three schools.” Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council

More information is available at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/admissions.