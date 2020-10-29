Witnesses are being sought after a man died in a crash at Barton-under-Needwood.

A silver Volkswagen Golf left the road on the A38 at around 10pm last night (28th October).

Police say a man was confirmed dead at the scene.

Witnesses or people with dashcam footage are asked to call 101 quoting incident 687 of 28th October. The investigation team can also be contacted by emailing ciu@staffordshire.pnn.police.uk.