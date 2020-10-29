Don’t miss out!
Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.
People in Lichfield and Burntwood have been urged not to dismiss the risk of coronavirus as the area prepares to move into Tier 2.
The Government has confirmed that Staffordshire will adopt stricter COVID-19 restrictions from 12.01am on Saturday (31st September).
Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said doing nothing to combat a rise in cases was not an option.
“Our residents and businesses have made huge efforts to keep our county safe and open, but despite this, cases continue to rise rapidly and we must act quickly to stop the spread of infection even further.
“Nobody wants to see additional restrictions imposed on our families and friends, so we have to curb the rise in cases.
“Please don’t think COVID-19 won’t affect you, your family or your job, because if we don’t turn this situation around and, turn it around quickly, it may well do.
“We need to redouble our efforts, stick to the new rules and stop the spread of infection – this is the best way to remove these restrictions.”Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council
The movement into the ‘high’ alert leave sees a ban on different households mixing socially indoors.
Dr Richard Harling, director of health and care, said:
“Cases are rising rapidly across the whole of Staffordshire and limiting social contact between households indoors is the best chance now of stopping the spread of infection.
“People need to follow the new laws, but also remember the other key rules on washing your hands regularly, covering your face when needed, keeping your distance and sticking to the rule of six outdoors.”Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council
Protect our independence - donate now
Our non-for-profit, independent community journalism is produced by volunteers and survives thanks to your regular contributions.
31st October…
We need a circuit break to take infection rates to a low level and keep them there or I expect we’ll be in tier 3 before long.
Just because Keir Starmer suggested it and just because Sunak wants us spending for Christmas to keep the money rolling in, doesn’t mean the govt should delay what many other countries are now doing.
That circuit break should be alongside support for business and the vulnerable but unless it happens, I fear these restrictions won’t be enough. (schools, Uni’s staying open is asking for trouble in my opinion).
The conspiracy theorists who want to keep us free and not wear masks, how dare they risk other people’s lives just because they want to keep their rights to go to the pub or shop.
Leave a comment