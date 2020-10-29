People in Lichfield and Burntwood have been urged not to dismiss the risk of coronavirus as the area prepares to move into Tier 2.

The Government has confirmed that Staffordshire will adopt stricter COVID-19 restrictions from 12.01am on Saturday (31st September).

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said doing nothing to combat a rise in cases was not an option.

Cllr Alan White

“Our residents and businesses have made huge efforts to keep our county safe and open, but despite this, cases continue to rise rapidly and we must act quickly to stop the spread of infection even further. “Nobody wants to see additional restrictions imposed on our families and friends, so we have to curb the rise in cases. “Please don’t think COVID-19 won’t affect you, your family or your job, because if we don’t turn this situation around and, turn it around quickly, it may well do. “We need to redouble our efforts, stick to the new rules and stop the spread of infection – this is the best way to remove these restrictions.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

The movement into the ‘high’ alert leave sees a ban on different households mixing socially indoors.

Dr Richard Harling, director of health and care, said: