New coronavirus restrictions will be introduced in Lichfield and Burntwood from this weekend, the Government has confirmed.
Staffordshire is one of a number of areas across the country that will move into Tier 2, meaning people will not be able to mix with households indoors, from 12.01am on Saturday (31st October).
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the move would help curb a rise in cases across the region.
“We have agreed with local leaders to move more areas into the high local Covid alert level this week.
“These restrictions are challenging for us all, but it is only by working together and following the rules that we will bring down the rates of infection.
“A failure to act now will only lead to longer disruption and greater economic damage.”Health Secretary Matt Hancock
