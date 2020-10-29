Customers at a Lichfield garden centre are being asked to support a stroke charity.

Dobbies is offering shoppers the chance to donate the price of their cup of tea to the Stroke Association to mark World Stroke Day today (29th October).

Dobbies sign

Graeme Jenkins, CEO at Dobbies, said:

“We’re proud to be supporting the Stroke Association with our ongoing partnership. “The charity provides specialist support to make sure people affected by stroke get the best care possible, and we’re highlighting World Stroke Day as an opportunity to raise vital funds and awareness for this important cause.” Graeme Jenkins, Dobbies

As part of the link-up, the garden centre chain has also created online videos to showcase how gardening can help stroke survivors in their recovery.

Andrew Cook, executive director at the Stroke Association, said: