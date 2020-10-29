A major incident has been declared as Staffordshire continues to grapple with the rising number of coronavirus cases.

The Staffordshire Resilience Forum – made up of local agencies – said it had taken the decision after confirmation that the region would move into Tier 2 restrictions from Saturday (31st October).

The members said the major incident had been declared due to the multi-agency focus needed to tackle the scale of the coronavirus issue across the county.

Dr Richard Harling, the director for health and care at Staffordshire County Council is chairing the strategic coordinating group, which is overseeing the response.

“Everyone is now aware that we are seeing a second surge in coronavirus with infections and hospital admissions rising rapidly across the county. “We are asking the public to continue to do everything they can to reduce the spread of infection and prevent more people getting sick and dying from this disease. “Declaring a major incident for a second time is a clear recognition of the seriousness of the situation across the county. “We know from the first wave, that tackling the spread of the virus and the related impacts is going to take time and persistence.” Dr Richard Harling

Dr Harling said the collaborative approach was now needed as organisations dealing with coronavirus themselves begin to come under pressure from COVID-19.