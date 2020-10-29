Don’t miss out!
A new Lichfield running group have been getting into the spirit of Halloween to raise a smile for local youngsters.
The Saxon Harriers donned fancy dress in groups of six to deliver sweets to children across the city.
Laura Floyd said they’d decided to spread some Halloween fun given the difficulties youngsters will have in heading out to take part in traditional activities.
“It’s a shame that some children wont be able to go trick or treating this year and the children we visited were really happy to see the spooky faces and to have some sweets.”Laura Floyd
