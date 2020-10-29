Work has been completed on the latest phase of a project to expand a Lichfield secondary school.

One of the new teaching areas at King Edward VI School

When completed in 2021, the development at King Edward VI School will see a new three-storey extension on the site of the former swimming pool and the creation of a new science teaching block.

Cllr Jonathan Price, cabinet member for education at Staffordshire County Council, said the additional capacity created by the work would be a welcome boost for the school.

“Ensuring we can meet the needs of local parents and provide enough school places to accommodate increased demand is incredibly important. “Once finished, the work to King Edward VI School will enable it to expand by 150 pupils by September 2021. “It’s really good to see this stage of the construction completed, and it has already transformed the look of the school whilst creating extra space for staff and pupils.” Cllr Jonathan Price

Headteacher Jane Rutherford said:

“We are delighted to be moving in to our new science accommodation in November – and by Easter 2021, the staff and students will also benefit from new teaching accommodation for History and refurbished areas linked to art, drama and geography.” Jane Rutherford

Chris Flint, director of contractor G F Tomlinson, said the project would deliver much-needed improvements to the school