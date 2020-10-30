A Lichfield car park is to close on some days next month to allow the site to be used as a coronavirus testing centre.

The University West car park will be introduced as part of steps to tackle the rise in COVID-19 cases across Lichfield and Burntwood.

Tier 2 restrictions will be in place across Staffordshire from 12.01am tomorrow (31st October).

The car park will be unavailable on:

2nd November

3rd November

11th November

12th November

13th November

16th November

17th November

18th November

26th November

27th November

Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member for major projects and economic development, said: