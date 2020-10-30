Don’t miss out!
A Lichfield car park is to close on some days next month to allow the site to be used as a coronavirus testing centre.
The University West car park will be introduced as part of steps to tackle the rise in COVID-19 cases across Lichfield and Burntwood.
Tier 2 restrictions will be in place across Staffordshire from 12.01am tomorrow (31st October).
The car park will be unavailable on:
- 2nd November
- 3rd November
- 11th November
- 12th November
- 13th November
- 16th November
- 17th November
- 18th November
- 26th November
- 27th November
Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member for major projects and economic development, said:
“I am pleased that Lichfield District Council is be able to support the County Council and NHS by locating a mobile testing unit in Lichfield and enable more local access to testing.
“I hope that users of the car park will understand the need for the car park closure and hope that it doesn’t cause too much disruption.”Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council
Where is the photograph if Mr Fabricant claiming another victory for his tireless campaining. Could it be he was informed of the plan earlier this week and then issued a press release calling for a testing centre to be situated in the city? Hey presto, the magical powers of El Fabbo in full effect.
No I am not cynical, you are.
