People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being told that lives and livelihoods must be protected as new coronavirus restrictions are introduced.
Staffordshire will move into Tier 2 from 12.01am tomorrow (31st October), meaning it will be illegal to meet others socially indoor unless they are part of a support bubble.
Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said it was important people recognised why they needed to follow the new restrictions.
“Just as it’s important to protect lives, it’s really important that we protect livelihoods too.
“So let’s ensure we follow these new regulations to ensure we don’t have further restrictions put upon us here which would have an even greater impact on our local economy.
“Thank you for all you are doing so far – continue with the simple things, wash your hands, cover your faces, keep space between you and others.
“Let’s work together to get these restrictions lifted as soon as we can.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
