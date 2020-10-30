People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being told that lives and livelihoods must be protected as new coronavirus restrictions are introduced.

Staffordshire will move into Tier 2 from 12.01am tomorrow (31st October), meaning it will be illegal to meet others socially indoor unless they are part of a support bubble.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said it was important people recognised why they needed to follow the new restrictions.

Cllr Doug Pullen