A cache of documents featuring the names of some of Lichfield’s most famous families have been uncovered.

The documents found during a house clearance in Lichfield

A parcel of 18th, 19th and 20th century leases, mortgages, wills and indentures relating to the cathedral city was uncovered during a Lichfield house clearance.

Among the 39 documents were items around a malthouse on Bacon (now Beacon) Street with a lease signed by Francis Darwin, son of Erasmus.

The items are due to be sold by Richard Winterton Auctioneers on 2nd November.

Senior valuer Sarah Leedham said:

“The collection has come from a Lichfield house clearance. “I must admit I thoroughly enjoyed myself looking through it all and deciphering the historical handwriting. “It was fascinating to explore and see the mention of the Darwin family. “I’m sure it will be equally fascinating to anyone researching local names and genealogy and indeed Lichfield history in general – it is a wonderful window into days gone by.” Sarah Leedham

A name linked to the modern day Greenhough Road also crops up numerous times on other paperwork, including a receipt for a year’s rent dated October 14, 1824.

The Greenhough receipt

Richard Greenhough paid the princely sum of £8 5s 0d for a barn and garden ground in Bacon Street to Rev John Grove Stanton – the receipt mentions audits taking place at the George Inn.

The archive of Lichfield documents is estimated to fetch around £180 at the auction.

For more information on the lot visit www.richardwinterton.co.uk.