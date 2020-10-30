A Lichfield travel agent is backing a campaign urging people to support the industry during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Holiday to Help Out initiative is designed to encourage travellers to plan their future trips and boost the sector.

The scheme will see discounts and offers available from 2nd to 8th November from a number of operators.

RB Collection’s joint managing director Nathan Collins said:

“We’ve managed to send a handful of clients away during the summer and autumn. “The feedback has been really positive with clients texting us from resort with photos and great comments. “What is obvious though is the need to book with a fully bonded, travel professional so you have the support you need. “Travel requirements do change regularly and we can ensure you are well looked after.” Nathan Collins

For more details, contact RB Collection on 01543 258631 or email vip@rbcollection.com