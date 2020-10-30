Don’t miss out!
A national retailer has confirmed that they are planning to return to Lichfield with the creation of a new food store on a former industrial site.
Marks and Spencer have not had a presence in the city since the previous food store in the Three Spires Shopping Centre closed.
Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said talks had begun over moving to a site near Trent Valley Island – which Lichfield Live understands is the former GKN factory unit.
A spokesperson for Marks and Spencer said:
“We are hoping to open a new Marks and Spencer Foodhall in Lichfield as part of this redevelopment.
“We look forward to working with the developer, Pall Mall Estates, as they begin consulting the local community on their plans.”Marks and Spencer spokesperson
Sources have also revealed that another unnamed food retailer could open on an industrial site near Trent Valley island as part of the redevelopment of former factory sites in the area.
Were Marks and Spencer and other retailers to launch on the former GKN site, it would make the latest change of use from industry to retail on that side of the city.
Food Warehouse, B&M and Lidl have all moved on to the Imperial Retail Park further along Eastern Avenue in recent times.
The GKN land at Trent Valley is currently used for car parking having been empty for a number of years.
The unit hit the headlines three years ago when a fire was started deliberately damaging a large section of the remaining buildings.
He shoots, he scores…again!!
Another major victory for our MP.
So that’s:
1). the re-opening of the rail line between Lichfield and Burton and new station at Alrewas (likely to happen anyway but only as part of the “HS2 dividend”).
2). Covid testing (its just our turn for the NHS mobile unit as Staffs records a spike in cases).
3). M&S new store (purely a business decision).
It would be maybe stretching it to say our MP should be renamed Nostradamus as all this is pure opportunism and nothing to do with him.
Like the Government he represents it is more like he is suffering from the Reverse Midas Effect – everything he touches turn to s***.
