A national retailer has confirmed that they are planning to return to Lichfield with the creation of a new food store on a former industrial site.

A Marks and Spencer Foodhall store

Marks and Spencer have not had a presence in the city since the previous food store in the Three Spires Shopping Centre closed.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said talks had begun over moving to a site near Trent Valley Island – which Lichfield Live understands is the former GKN factory unit.

A spokesperson for Marks and Spencer said:

The former GKN site at Trent Valley. Picture: Google Streetview

“We are hoping to open a new Marks and Spencer Foodhall in Lichfield as part of this redevelopment. “We look forward to working with the developer, Pall Mall Estates, as they begin consulting the local community on their plans.” Marks and Spencer spokesperson

Sources have also revealed that another unnamed food retailer could open on an industrial site near Trent Valley island as part of the redevelopment of former factory sites in the area.

Were Marks and Spencer and other retailers to launch on the former GKN site, it would make the latest change of use from industry to retail on that side of the city.

Food Warehouse, B&M and Lidl have all moved on to the Imperial Retail Park further along Eastern Avenue in recent times.

The GKN land at Trent Valley is currently used for car parking having been empty for a number of years.

The unit hit the headlines three years ago when a fire was started deliberately damaging a large section of the remaining buildings.