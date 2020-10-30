A national retailer could soon be returning to Lichfield, the city’s MP has said.

Marks and Spencer has not had a presence in the area since the closure of the food hall in the Three Spires Shopping Centre.

The retailer had initially planned to relocate to a larger unit as part of the failed Friarsgate scheme.

But Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said the company were now looking at returning to the city.

