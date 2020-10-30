Talented photographers from Lichfield Camera Club will be exhibiting their work as part of a winter exhibition.

The group will be showcasing images at The Hub Cafe in St Mary’s from 2nd November.

A spokesperson said:

“Visitors are sure to have their spirits uplifted by a range of beautiful landscape, still life, portrait and more quirky images that will make one wonder ‘how did they do that?’.

“In order to showcase as many images as possible, the exhibits will change to a different set in mid-November.”

The exhibition will run until the end of November. Click below to see some of the images in the exhibition are below: