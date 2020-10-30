Don’t miss out!
Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.
The sounds of the Fab Four are coming to the Lichfield Garrick.
The Upbeat Beatles will be performing at the city theatre on 11th November.
A spokesperson said:
“The show takes you through the Fab Four’s long and winding road from the early Cavern days through Beatlemania, America, Sergeant Pepper to Abbey Road, with narrative and full multi-media presentation.”Lichfield Garrick spokesperson
Tickets are £25.50 and can be booked online.
Protect our independence - donate now
Our non-for-profit, independent community journalism is produced by volunteers and survives thanks to your regular contributions.