The Upbeat Beatles

The sounds of the Fab Four are coming to the Lichfield Garrick.

The Upbeat Beatles will be performing at the city theatre on 11th November.

A spokesperson said:

“The show takes you through the Fab Four’s long and winding road from the early Cavern days through Beatlemania, America, Sergeant Pepper to Abbey Road, with narrative and full multi-media presentation.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £25.50 and can be booked online.