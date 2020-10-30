A vital part of the system for heating homes across the country will celebrate its 50th birthday in Alrewas this month.

The gas compressor in Alrewas

The National Grid said the facility – which is used to push gas around the network – was the oldest of 64 used across the UK.

But despite clocking up half a century of use, the gas compressor is continuing to operate thanks to regular maintenance, including the replacement of jet engine turbines with lower emission alternatives.

The compressor being built more than half a century ago

Isabelle Haigh, head of plant operations for National Grid, said: