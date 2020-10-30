Don’t miss out!
A vital part of the system for heating homes across the country will celebrate its 50th birthday in Alrewas this month.
The National Grid said the facility – which is used to push gas around the network – was the oldest of 64 used across the UK.
But despite clocking up half a century of use, the gas compressor is continuing to operate thanks to regular maintenance, including the replacement of jet engine turbines with lower emission alternatives.
Isabelle Haigh, head of plant operations for National Grid, said:
“Maintaining our compressors, pipelines and gas turbines is vital to the safe, secure and reliable operation of our gas network, but we’re also investing in transformative engineering and cutting-edge technology to help the country hit its net zero carbon target by 2050.
“We are working hard to explore moving from natural methane used in the gas network to the cleaner alternatives of hydrogen and biogas – but keeping our current equipment in perfect working order is key to this transition.”
