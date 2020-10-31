The new coronavirus restrictions across Lichfield and Burntwood are the “best and last chance” to prevent even stricter rules being introduced.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, made his comments as the county moved in to the high alert level today (31st October) following a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Alan White

It comes after the seven-day rate per 100,000 population in Staffordshire reached 288, compared to a national figure of 225. The West Midlands stands at 238.

The Tier 2 status – which will be reviewed in 14 days – means it is now illegal for people to meet socially indoors with another household, unless part of a support bubble.

Cllr White said action was now needed in order to prevent the situation getting worse.

“The continuing rise in cases is hugely concerning and the county is now above both the national and regional rates. “Following the new rules is both our best and our last chance to bring the rate of cases down and prevent even further measures being imposed on both families and businesses. “We are appealing for everyone to redouble their efforts as a huge collective effort is the only way we can reduce the spread of infection, continue to protect the vulnerable and keep Staffordshire businesses open and the people they employ in jobs.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

The county council said it was continuing to lobby Government for support for residents and businesses struggling during the pandemic.

Dr Richard Harling, director of health and care at the authority, said: