A Lichfield woman has been appointed to the board at Central England Co-op.

The company confirmed the results of its 2020 elections.

Among those taking seats on the board is communications assistant Jody Meakin from Lichfield, who will take up the position for the first time.

Jim Watts, society secretary, said:

“On behalf of the society, I would like to thank all members who voted in our Board elections and also thank all of the candidates who put themselves forward.

“They will join the existing directors in working with chief executive Debbie Robinson and the executive team in shaping the future direction and strategy of the society on behalf of our members.”

Jim Watts