Thousands of messages paying tribute to the men and women who contributed to the outcome of the Battle of Britain have been sealed in a time capsule at the National Memorial Arboretum.

The time capsule being buried at the National Memorial Arboretum

The Royal Air Forces Association invited people to document their gratitude to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the battle.

Almost 6,000 tributes, including some from celebrities, were sent to the charity which then sealed them in a capsule for burial in the Association’s Remembrance Garden at the arboretum.

The burial ceremony marked the 80th anniversary of the last daylight raid in the UK by Germany’s Luftwaffe on 31st October, 1940.

One of the tributes included said:

“Thank you to all the men and women working behind the scenes, and whose role in the Battle of Britain has not always been recognised. “And thank you to the crews of Coastal and Bomber Command, including my father, who were taking the fight to the enemy at the same time as the crews of Fighter Command were defending the skies of Britain.” Battle of Britain time capsule tribute

Another mentioned that their mother had spent uncomfortable nights sheltering under a dining room table at home in London while the bombs dropped.

“Mother recalls clambering over bomb wreckage to get to school each morning. “The heroes who saved them and future generations cannot be thanked enough.” Battle of Britain time capsule tribute

The inscription on the time capsule

Among those present at the time capsule’s burial was Terry Whittaker, who did his National Service with the RAF.

The 83-year-old said: