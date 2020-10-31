Councillors and Lichfield’s MP have joined protesters on a walk highlighting the impact of HS2 work in the area.

Campaigners with Michael Fabricant MP at Fradley Junction

The Stop Hs2 Staffordshire group travelled from Fradley Junction to nearby ancient woodland standing on the route of the high speed rail line.

They were joined by Cllr Richard Cox, Cllr Thomas Marshall and Michael Fabricant MP for the walk today (31st October).

The Conservative MP said:

“I wanted to show solidarity with the many people who care passionately about our Ancient Woodlands being forever destroyed by HS2. “Over a hundred woodlands aged 400 years or older have been identified by the Woodland Trust facing destruction by HS2 – a line which might not even now be needed with the growing number of former commuters who will now work from home using video meetings technology.” Michael Fabricant MP

A protester on the walk at Fradley Junction

Mr Fabricant said the damage would be felt along the entire route of the controversial line.

“More than 40 hectares of rare ancient woodland will be destroyed by HS2 in England and it cannot be replaced by new growth. “It takes 400 years to develop the soil environment of ancient woodland and is irreplaceable.” Michael Fabricant MP

Luci Ryan, ecologist at the Woodland Trust, said the entire ecosystem of historic woodlands will be lost forever when the line is built.