People in Lichfield and Burntwood have been urged to follow coronavirus rules during the Halloween and Bonfire Night period.
Many events have been cancelled due to Staffordshire’s move into Tier 2 restrictions today (31st October).
Staffordshire Commissioner Matthew Ellis said that while people would be finding alternative ways to mark the occasions due to coronavirus restrictions, it was important that they stayed safe.
“We are living through tough times with COVID-19, meaning our lives and what we do have changed.
“With first Halloween and then the fireworks period upon us in a short space of time, it is crucial we all minimise the risk of catching the virus through close contact and accidents involving fireworks because of inexperience in their use.
“Please, please follow the rules at all times and remember that fireworks can cause horrific injury in inexperienced hands.”Staffordshire Commissioner Matthew Ellis
The pandemic and Government restrictions on social gatherings have put a halt to traditional trick or treating and organised firework displays.
Dermot Hogan, from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, said families planning to use fireworks at home should reconsider.
“The pandemic means more families may try to hold displays at home, perhaps without the experience of having ever handled fireworks before.
“We ask people to think twice about whether they need to have a display at home.
“If they choose to do so, we ask them to plan very carefully and ensure they buy suitable, legal fireworks with the printed CE safety mark from a licensed supplier or authorised retailer.
“They must also have sufficient space to hold a display and follow instructions and the firework code to make their celebration as safe as possible.”Dermot Hogan, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service
