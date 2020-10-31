People in Lichfield and Burntwood have been urged to follow coronavirus rules during the Halloween and Bonfire Night period.

Matthew Ellis

Many events have been cancelled due to Staffordshire’s move into Tier 2 restrictions today (31st October).

Staffordshire Commissioner Matthew Ellis said that while people would be finding alternative ways to mark the occasions due to coronavirus restrictions, it was important that they stayed safe.

“We are living through tough times with COVID-19, meaning our lives and what we do have changed. “With first Halloween and then the fireworks period upon us in a short space of time, it is crucial we all minimise the risk of catching the virus through close contact and accidents involving fireworks because of inexperience in their use. “Please, please follow the rules at all times and remember that fireworks can cause horrific injury in inexperienced hands.” Staffordshire Commissioner Matthew Ellis

The pandemic and Government restrictions on social gatherings have put a halt to traditional trick or treating and organised firework displays.

Dermot Hogan, from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, said families planning to use fireworks at home should reconsider.