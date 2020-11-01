Chasetown won a home league game for the first time since February – but they did it the hard way.

Picture: Louise Yates

The Scholars were ahead against Stocksbridge Park Steels inside four minutes. Dilano Reid crossed from the right and Oli Hayward dived in to power a header passed Ed Hall.

The opening quarter was all the hosts. Hayward drew another save from Hall, while a corner on the swirling wind almost caught out the Steels keeper.

Liam Kirton then struck the base of the left hand upright as Chasetown looked to extend their lead.

It took until the 50th minute for Stocksbridge register a serious shot on target. Scott Ruthven fired towards the top corner, palmed wide by Curtis Pond for a corner kick.

But the visitors levelled in the 71st minute against the run of play. Substitute Charlie Cope was in acres of space unmarked and fired past Pond.

The hosts rattled the post again five minutes later as a long range effort from Reid beat Hall and came back off the frame of the goal.

Mark Swann’s men regained the lead when sub Ben Lund got goal side of the back four and smashed home his first goal for the club.

Click below to see pictures of the game by Louise Yates: