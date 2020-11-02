The boss of a Lichfield retailer has reassured customers that plans are in place to cope with any changes to demand as part of the national lockdown.

The Government has confirmed plans for a four week series of restrictions starting on Thursday (5th November).

The first lockdown saw limits on purchases in supermarkets has panic buying took hold.

But Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op’s chief executive, said she was confident supply would meet demand this time around.

Debbie Robinson

“We are confident that we have taken all the necessary precautionary steps, including working with a wide range of local suppliers, to keep local Co-op stores well stocked. “Our suppliers and colleagues are working hard to make sure that shelves are regularly re-stocked, as a community retailer we know how important it is for everyone to have access to good quality food and vital essentials. “Today we are asking our customers and members to be considerate to others at this uncertain time and shop responsibly.” Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op

The retailer said it would be continuing to work with food banks via instore donation points in a bid to support communities through the pandemic.