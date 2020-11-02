Don’t miss out!
Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.
The Lichfield Garrick says it is contacting ticket holders to arrange refunds following confirmation of a new national lockdown.
The new restrictions are due to be introduced from Thursday (5th November) following an announcement by the Prime Minister over the weekend.
A statement on the theatre’s website said:
“Following the announcement, the Lichfield Garrick will be closed from 5th November until 2nd December.
“If you have tickets for November shows during this time frame our box office team will be in touch with you over the coming days.
“We kindly ask all ticket holders to avoid contacting Lichfield Garrick directly to minimise incoming queries.”Lichfield Garrick spokesperson
Protect our independence - donate now
Our non-for-profit, independent community journalism is produced by volunteers and survives thanks to your regular contributions.