Pubs and bars in Lichfield are reducing prices in a bid to sell off stock ahead of the coronavirus closure.

The Government has confirmed plans for a new national lockdown starting on Thursday (5th December).

It means businesses face being left with unusable perishable goods if they cannot be sold before the doors shut for four weeks.

But many are now planning to reduce prices in a bid to avoid items going to waste.

The Pig on Tamworth Street said food and real ales would be on sale.

ANNOUNCEMENT

The pig WILL now be open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week serving your favourite real ales at £3.30 a pint ALL DAY. But wait there’s more…

50% off food all day too. Book in advance to avoid disappointment

— The Pig Lichfield (@ThePigLichfield) October 31, 2020

A spokesperson for The Angel Inn said:

“We will be putting many items on offer to try to clear some of our stock and would very much appreciate support.” The Angel Inn

The Queens Head said it too would be slashing the price of some drinks.

“All cask ales are £2.50 a pint until last orders on Wednesday while stocks last.” The Queens Head

The Earl of Lichfield is also reducing cask ales to £2.50 a pint until the doors shut.

A spokesperson for The Wellington Ale House said they were slashing drink prices and planning for how they could continue operating alternative services during lockdown.