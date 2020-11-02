Don’t miss out!
Pubs and bars in Lichfield are reducing prices in a bid to sell off stock ahead of the coronavirus closure.
The Government has confirmed plans for a new national lockdown starting on Thursday (5th December).
It means businesses face being left with unusable perishable goods if they cannot be sold before the doors shut for four weeks.
But many are now planning to reduce prices in a bid to avoid items going to waste.
The Pig on Tamworth Street said food and real ales would be on sale.
A spokesperson for The Angel Inn said:
“We will be putting many items on offer to try to clear some of our stock and would very much appreciate support.”The Angel Inn
The Queens Head said it too would be slashing the price of some drinks.
“All cask ales are £2.50 a pint until last orders on Wednesday while stocks last.”The Queens Head
The Earl of Lichfield is also reducing cask ales to £2.50 a pint until the doors shut.
A spokesperson for The Wellington Ale House said they were slashing drink prices and planning for how they could continue operating alternative services during lockdown.
“Until Thursday we will be offering a 15% discount across all our beers and ales on draught.
“From Thursday we will be offering a food takeout service for our new food menu.
“Please remember to support all small local businesses at this time and together we can get through this.”The Wellington Ale House
Perfect! Cram as many people in this week as possible and spread the virus before we sit at home until March.
I understand they want to shift stock and take some cash, but this is really irresponsible
Unbelievably irresponsible behaviour from these pubs.
I will never set foot in any of them again. Ever.
I feel sorry for pub landlords who are looking at their businesses being ruined. But with a public health crisis unfolding, they should really close their doors now, or do takeaways only whilst they are still allowed to do so. Encouraging people to sit in and still serving food is unconscionable, and I will not visit any of these pubs when (if?) they re-open.
Kitty you won’t be missed.
