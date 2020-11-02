Don’t miss out!

The cat found injured in Lichfield

A vets in Lichfield is trying to reunite an injured cat with its owner.

The ginger animal was found on Seedy Mill Lane last night (1st November) with facial injuries.

The cat is in the care of Pool House Veterinary Hospital.

A spokesperson said:

“The male entire cat arrived last night after being found – he has some injuries which are currently being treated.

“He is not microchipped or wearing a collar.”

Pool House Veterinary Hospital spokesperson

Anyone with information can contact the vets via their Facebook page.

Ross

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

