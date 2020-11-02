The second national lockdown has been described as a “wake-up call” by the leader of Staffordshire County Council.

The Prime Minister announced plans over the weekend for the country to have coronavirus restrictions introduced for four weeks from Thursday (5th December).

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said the move showed the threat coronavirus continued to pose to local communities.

“We have seen how quickly cases have risen in Staffordshire. “After being put into high alert over the weekend, we now find ourselves joining the rest of the country in a second national lockdown on Thursday. “This second lockdown is a serious wake-up call. “It shows that COVID-19 hasn’t simply gone away, how quickly it can spread and take hold in communities, and the extreme measures the government is prepared to take to save vulnerable people and protect the NHS.” Cllr Alan White

The move means a number of businesses across Lichfield and Burntwood will face closure due to the move – with some pubs already reducing the price of drinks and food in a bid to avoid stock going to waste.

Cllr White said he recognised the challenges the lockdown would pose for residents and businesses alike.