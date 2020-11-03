Don’t miss out!
Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.
Police are trying to trace burglars who broke in to a house in Burntwood.
The property on Hillcrest Rise was targeted on 31st October while the residents were out.
PCSO Leon Worden said:
“Entry is believed to have been gained by the offenders by forcing entry through a rear kitchen window.
“Included in some items that have been stolen was a Great Western Railway chrome pocket watch and whistle gift set in a black presentation box.”PCSO Leon Worden, Staffordshire Police
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident 0418 of 31/10/2020.
Protect our independence - donate now
Our non-for-profit, independent community journalism is produced by volunteers and survives thanks to your regular contributions.