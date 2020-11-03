Police are trying to trace burglars who broke in to a house in Burntwood.

The property on Hillcrest Rise was targeted on 31st October while the residents were out.

PCSO Leon Worden said:

“Entry is believed to have been gained by the offenders by forcing entry through a rear kitchen window. “Included in some items that have been stolen was a Great Western Railway chrome pocket watch and whistle gift set in a black presentation box.” PCSO Leon Worden, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident 0418 of 31/10/2020.