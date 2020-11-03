Police have launched a fresh appeal for witnesses to a crash in Barton-under-Needwood that left a 31-year-old man dead.

The incident happened on the A38 shortly before 10pm on 28th October.

Alexandru-Madalin Radacu – a Romanian national living in Burton-upon-Trent – was confirmed dead at the scene.

Sergeant Rich Moors from the Staffordshire and West Midlands Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said:

“We’re particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a silver Volkswagen Golf on the northbound carriageway heading towards Barton Marina shortly before the collision took place.

“If you saw a vehicle in the area that could have been this – between 9.40pm and 9.50pm on Wednesday last week – then please get in touch.

“Any information or dash-cam footage would be greatly appreciated as we look into the circumstances around what happened.”

