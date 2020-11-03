Don’t miss out!
Police have launched a fresh appeal for witnesses to a crash in Barton-under-Needwood that left a 31-year-old man dead.
The incident happened on the A38 shortly before 10pm on 28th October.
Alexandru-Madalin Radacu – a Romanian national living in Burton-upon-Trent – was confirmed dead at the scene.
Sergeant Rich Moors from the Staffordshire and West Midlands Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said:
“We’re particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a silver Volkswagen Golf on the northbound carriageway heading towards Barton Marina shortly before the collision took place.
“If you saw a vehicle in the area that could have been this – between 9.40pm and 9.50pm on Wednesday last week – then please get in touch.
“Any information or dash-cam footage would be greatly appreciated as we look into the circumstances around what happened.”Sgt Rich Moors, Staffordshire Police
Anyone with any information can contact police on 101 quoting incident number 687 of 28 October or email ciu@staffordshire.pnn.police.uk.
