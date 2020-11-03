Efforts to restore the Lichfield Canal have been boosted by a £2,000 donation.

The money was handed over to the Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust by delivery company DPD’s Eco Fund.

The work to restore the seven mile long stretch of waterway is currently seeing a new channel built alongside Falkland Road to replace the part of the route lost to housing built after the original canal was abandoned.

This element of the restoration involves sheet piling, with the trust appealing for donations from supporters in exchange for an inscription embossed onto a metal permanently attached to the sponsored pile.

The new DPD piling tag

Having successfully applied for a share of DPD’s Fund, the trust will attach tags bearing the words DPD Eco Fund to piling on the Falkland Road section.

Leanne McCain, a senior finance manager with DPD who lives near the stretch of new waterway, put the trust forward – and also added a tag with both her and her husband Steve’s names.

To find out more about LHCRT’s 2020 Piling Appeal, visit the 2020 Piling Appeal website.