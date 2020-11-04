Don’t miss out!
Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.
Police are urging people in Burntwood to check windows are secure after a rise in burglaries.
Officers say suspects have been forcing windows and skylights to gain entry to properties.
One incident on Myatt Avenue on 30th October saw entry gained via an upstairs bathroom.
Three watches and gold jewellery were among the items taken.
PCSO Leon Worden said:
“Where possible review your existing security at your home and always ensure that you lock windows and doors when not in use and to report suspicious activity in your area.
“Also consider investing in security lighting, CCTV, alarms and enhanced security locks.”PCSO Leon Worden, Staffordshire Police
Protect our independence - donate now
Our non-for-profit, independent community journalism is produced by volunteers and survives thanks to your regular contributions.