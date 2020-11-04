Don’t miss out!

Chasetown FC signed off before the coronavirus lockdown with a comfortable 3-0 win over over second placed Newcastle Town.

The Scholars made an excellent start with a cross headed off the line to prevent them taking the lead in the seventh minute.

Newcastle Town almost broke the deadlock just after the half-hour mark when Nathan Morley scuffed an effort straight at Curtis Pond.  

Chasetown made the breakthrough on 35 minutes when Joey Butlin headed a free kick home.

Butlin almost added a second shortly after only to be denied by a strong hand from Dominic Kurasik.  

The Scholars did double their lead just before the break when Danny O’Callaghan buried a header into the bottom corner.  

Chasetown dominated play in the second half and got their rewards when Butlin capitalised on a defensive mix up and slotted into an empty net.  

The Scholars now have the rest of November off due to the COVID-19 lockdown, but will hope be back in action on 5th of December against Glossop North End.

