Christmas has come early for pupils at a Lichfield primary school thanks to a novel idea that has inspired generous businesses and families to hand over nearly 100 books.

Scotch Orchard headteacher Jo Bishop with pupils celebrating the success of the virtual book drive

Scotch Orchard Primary School launched the virtual book drive when traditional fundraising activities were shelved because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A gift list was created on Amazon with a list of books suitable for children in Key Stage 2 classes.

More than 90 books from the likes of Judy Blume and Eoin Colfer have been donated by families.

Headteacher Jo Bishop said:

“We’ve been absolutely overwhelmed by the generosity of our Scotch Orchard community who have given the gift of reading and purchased a book from our Amazon gift list. “We know times are challenging for many families within our local community, so we are hugely grateful for their support. “Our children are so excited to see all the packages arriving – it’s like Christmas has come early. “Reading for pleasure is proven to be one of the most powerful boosts not only for a child’s educational success, but also to enhance their opportunities in later life. “It is also beneficial in supporting children’s mental health and well-being, which is especially important during these uncertain and challenging times.” Jo Bishop, Scotch Orchard Primary School

Local businesses Hair by Mel and Aspire People have also donated books, along with teaching agency Zest Education.

A spokesperson for the company said:

“We are incredibly happy and grateful to be able to collaborate with and support some of our local schools, during what continues to be an exceptionally challenging time for staff, students and parents this year.” Zest Education spokesperson

People can donate books by visiting the Amazon gift list.