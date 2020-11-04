Don’t miss out!

A photography exhibition in Lichfield has been cancelled due to the forthcoming coronavirus lockdown.

One of the images due to feature in the Lichfield Camera Club exhibition

Lichfield Camera Club’s winter exhibition was scheduled to take place at the Hub Cafe in St Mary’s.

But a spokesperson confirmed the exhibition would not now go ahead with the country set to go into lockdown from tomorrow (5th December).

