A photography exhibition in Lichfield has been cancelled due to the forthcoming coronavirus lockdown.
Lichfield Camera Club’s winter exhibition was scheduled to take place at the Hub Cafe in St Mary’s.
But a spokesperson confirmed the exhibition would not now go ahead with the country set to go into lockdown from tomorrow (5th December).
