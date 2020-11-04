An artist’s impression of the new apartment block

An office building in Lichfield could be demolished to make way for a new apartment block if plans are approved.

Developers want to replace Shire House on the Birmingham Road with 33 apartments.

The new block would be home to 15 two bedroom and 18 one bedroom properties.

Shire House. Picture: Google Streetview

“The proposed scheme will deliver new apartments by demolishing the existing office building and rebuilding it for residential use with two additional stories. “The layout also include provision for an office and recreational area to serve as amenity space or for independent work for the residents. “The existing sunken terraced areas to the front of the building will be converted into private patios for the ground floor apartments, with new greenery and pavement. “The proposals also include communal amenity open garden space with seating for all residents. “ Planning statement

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.