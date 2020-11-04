Campaigners in woodland at Fradley

Campaigners have moved into woodland near Lichfield as part of a protest against HS2.

Members of Stop HS2 Staffordshire have set up camp in trees in Fradley in a bid to prevent them from being cut down to make way for the controversial line.

The trees were due to be felled this week as part of the construction alongside the Trent and Mersey Canal.

Part of the camp set up in woodland at Fradley

But the protesters say they are taking a stand to protect the woodland.