Campaigners have moved into woodland near Lichfield as part of a protest against HS2.
Members of Stop HS2 Staffordshire have set up camp in trees in Fradley in a bid to prevent them from being cut down to make way for the controversial line.
The trees were due to be felled this week as part of the construction alongside the Trent and Mersey Canal.
But the protesters say they are taking a stand to protect the woodland.
“We have recently witnessed owls and deer in the wood and are worried about the impact HS2 is going to have on the local wildlife, especially with so much woodland along Wood End Lane being destroyed to make way for the project.
“Over the last few weeks, we have come almost every day to these woods to peacefully disrupt HS2 work.”Stop HS2 Staffordshire spokesperson
