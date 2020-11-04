Train bosses are reassuring passengers in Lichfield that services will continue to run during the forthcoming lockdown.

A West Midlands Railway train

West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway said that although people were being urged not to travel during the four week restrictions, timetables would continue to run.

But with potential shortages of train crew likely to impact on services at short notice, passengers are urged to check their journey before they travel.

Jonny Wiseman, from West Midlands Railway, said: