Don’t miss out!
Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.
Train bosses are reassuring passengers in Lichfield that services will continue to run during the forthcoming lockdown.
West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway said that although people were being urged not to travel during the four week restrictions, timetables would continue to run.
But with potential shortages of train crew likely to impact on services at short notice, passengers are urged to check their journey before they travel.
Jonny Wiseman, from West Midlands Railway, said:
“Throughout the pandemic we have played our part in the country’s response by keeping train services running for those who need them.
“We would like to reassure our customers that this will continue throughout this period of new restrictions and we will continue running our advertised timetable for those who need to travel.
“Our staff are not immune from COVID-19 and so I would urge passengers to check their journeys before setting out for the station in case of any unavoidable short-notice cancellations.”Jonny Wiseman, West Midlands Railway
Protect our independence - donate now
Our non-for-profit, independent community journalism is produced by volunteers and survives thanks to your regular contributions.