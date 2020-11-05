The boss of the company operating council leisure centres in Lichfield and Burntwood admits staff are “frustrated” at having to close again because of the national coronavirus lockdown.

Burntwood Leisure Centre

Facilities across the country are closed for four weeks from today (5th November) as part of measures designed to curb rising COVID-19 numbers.

Ivan Horsfall Turner, managing director of Freedom Leisure – which operates Burntwood Leisure Centre and Friary Grange Leisure Centre – said the impact of closing sites would be felt by communities.

“Now that the colder weather and darker nights are with us our centres are more valuable than ever in providing lots of options for people to be active. “The centre teams are also frustrated at having to close once more but are really looking forward to getting back to what they do best – making sure all our customers have the best fitness and leisure experience.” Ivan Horsfall Turner, Freedom Leisure

The company has also confirmed that people who have already paid a November fee for memberships or swimming lessons will no pay again until January 2021.

Those who are due to be billed later this month will see it pushed back to December, while people with pre-paid memberships will have an additional month added.

Friary Grange Leisure Centre users will not pay again until February 2021 due to a planned closure in December for repair work.