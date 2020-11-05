A new campaign is urging shoppers in Lichfield and Burntwood to get their festive gifts locally.

The #LoveLocal initiative is being launched by Lichfield District Council.

The #LoveLocal campaign being promoted on a billboard in Lichfield

The local authority says people can still support local businesses through online channels in the run up to the festive period despite many shops facing temporary closure during the coronavirus lockdown.

Cllr Liz Little said people could also delay buying Christmas gifts until stores are allowed to reopen again.

The cabinet member for economic development said:

“Our city and town centres are the beating heart of our communities and we hope everyone will take this opportunity to show their support and shop locally. “From independent shops to high street stores, the district is packed with plenty of places to buy presents for family and friends. “Shopping for food and gifts in the district will help support the local economy, boosting the area during these challenging times.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

The #LoveLocal this Christmas campaign is also being promoted on a billboard on the Birmingham Road in Lichfield.

For more information about the campaign visit www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/lovelocal.